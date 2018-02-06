Dublin lad Glenn McGowan must be feeling pretty good about himself today.

He appeared on the UK version of Take Me Out this weekend, and not one contestant turned off their light during the first round.

Glenn said he initially just went along for a bit of craic and he was actually expecting a black out (when every girl turns off her light) after he appeared on stage.

The Irish hotel manager walked out to Westlife (cringe!) but he managed to his dance way into the hearts of the both the contestants on the show and everyone watching at home.

Meet Ireland’s most eligible bachelor, no one turned off their light when Glenn McGowan appeared on the UK version of Take Me Out this weekend! #DermotAndDave @DaveTodayFM @DermotTodayFM pic.twitter.com/jQYggcsvvW — Today FM (@TodayFM) February 6, 2018

In the end Glenn picked Lucy to go on a date with him and you can tune into Take Me Out this weekend to see how the pair got on.

