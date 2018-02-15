Shane McCormack, a 21 year old from Kilkenny, has been busy making waves in the UK over the past few weeks.

Shane joined Team Olly on The Voice UK after belting out a brilliant version of Michael Bublé’s version of ‘Moondance.’

Judge Olly Murs turned around pretty much straight away as soon as he heard Shane singing.

This weekend will be the next and final round of the Blind Auditions and from there, the teams will progress to the ‘battle stage’.

When Shane is not performing on The Voice UK, he runs a circus company with his fiancé and they travel around performing.

Irish People on The Voice UK in the past include Leah McFall form Glenabbey, Co Antrim who came second in 2013.

In 2015, Lucy O’Byrne from Dublin also came second and Lauren Lapsley Browne in 2016 made it to the quarter finals.

We wish Shane the very best of luck!