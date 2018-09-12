If you're on Instagram, you're probably already aware of Mrs Hinch and her army, who have taken the social media platform by storm.

The Essex-based woman, who recently married her husband Jamie and now goes by the user name mrshinchhome_x_, only joined Instagram a few months ago but has already racked up 240,000 followers.

Yesterday alone over 35,000 people followed Sophie's account, which is one of Instagram's fastest growing accounts.

Mrs Hinch's popularity can be easily explained.

Her house is incredible and her Instagram stories focus on how she keeps it looking so immaculate.

Every day Sophie shares her tricks for sourcing the best cleaning products on sale, her storage tips and her cleaning shortcuts and people can't get enough.

She is warm and wonderful to listen to and users have been getting in touch in their thousands from around the world to say the account has been helping with their anxiety and has been inspiring them to get cleaning, Mrs Hinch style.

Mrs Hinch calls her cleaning storage space Narnia and she has names for each of her sponges. Every night she says goodnight to her 'babies' (her products) and she is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

This account is worth a follow!