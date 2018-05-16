There ya have it lads... Longer legs make men more attractive to women.

A new study suggests the longer limbs are a winner because men who have them are perceived to make fitter potential mates.

Scientists from Cambridge University tested the attractiveness of different limb proportions by asking 341 American women to give computer-generated male figures marks out of seven.

Leg length was measured from the hip to the top of the ankle and the findings showed that the men rated the most attractive had legs that were slightly longer than average.

By contrast, legs that deviated significantly from average in either direction - short or long - were associated with poor health.

We can't get it right, can we?