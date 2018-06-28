Shot? Well, more like swigging from the bottle!

Re: Korea defeating Germany, thus allowing Mexico to progress to the next round--this video of Mexican fans bumrushing the Korean embassy in Mexico City to thank the ambassador personally, and forcing him to down tequila shots is so beautiful and perfect 😂 #KORGER pic.twitter.com/E1GeZCRrlK — Very Stable Genius (@Rantaramic) 27 June 2018

Here's some more footage of him being held aloft with a celebratory Pinata!

That’s the Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrating with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy here. One fan said he took a shot of tequila with them earlier. pic.twitter.com/NGWEmRADUW — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 27, 2018

Yes. Yes he did.