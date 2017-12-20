Michael D Higgins has delivered his annual Christmas message and he used the opportunity to address the ongoing homeless crisis in Ireland.

President Higgins also spoke about refugees and displaced migrants as well as people who are suffering around the world.

He said people should be inspired to stand in solidarity with those for whom Christmas will be a dark and difficult time.

President Higgins finished his Christmas message by thanking the Gardai, the Prison Service, hospital and emergency services staff, and members of the Defence Forces.