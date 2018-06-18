This is hard to believe.

Ireland has a lot of shops especially in tourist spots that sell little ceramic Oirish gifts and I know as a kid growing up in Blarney that gift shop owners would get heart palpitations when we would walk into the shops for a goo!

They would always be a sign with a motto like, 'Lovely to look at, delightful to hold. If you break it consider it sold'

The mother of a child who knocked over a statue has been issued with a demand by the Insurance company to hand over $132,000 to cover the cost of damages!

She said that the statue should have been protected or cordoned off with a guard or rope.

Looking at the video it's lucky the kid didn't get clattered and taken to hospital!

Here is the full CCTV footage that was released: