She is SUCH a Princess.

This is the headline that greeted the world this morning:

Oooooh "A stir" What could it be? Did she vomit in a plant pot? Start a fight? Stay on her phone all night?

No. She closed a car door herself. #MeghanCriedPower

So, to celebrate TodayFM's Muireann O'Connell showed Megs how a real Princess rolls: