'Muireann Markle' - A Tribute To Meghan
This is the headline that greeted the world this morning:
Oooooh "A stir" What could it be? Did she vomit in a plant pot? Start a fight? Stay on her phone all night?
No. She closed a car door herself. #MeghanCriedPower
So, to celebrate TodayFM's Muireann O'Connell showed Megs how a real Princess rolls:
Our @MuireannO_C literally does NOTHING for herself.— Today FM (@TodayFM) September 26, 2018
If Meghan Markle can close her own car door Muireann can flush her own loo 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RntbJXfZL3