These are amazing!

Every Wednesday we have a little bit of Friday in the form of our #MuireannsMegamix

We always ask you to send us you #DeskDance videos.

Here's a compilation of some of the best. Thanks to you guys ye are brilliant!

Let's kick it off with Aoibh 6, Doireann 3, Sorcha 2 who's mammy Cat sent us  a video of raving around the kitchen!

Pat in Limerick finger dancing!

You have to hand it to Pat he has serious talents. Check out the Hula dancing:

 

Little Dylan even got up from his lunch!

Aoife is our Desk Dancing star!

More happy babies. 

We've even had a dancing dentist! He really gets his teeth into it!

 

 

Dubheasa gave us some serious lip!