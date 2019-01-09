Muireann's Naughty Live Telly Blooper Has Made Our January
She has made our January with this brand new lifestyle choice!
2019 is full of new words like #Veganuary #Januhairy and it’s getting very confusing 🥴— Today FM (@TodayFM) January 9, 2019
So @MuireannO_C has invented her own on @SixOClockShow 👀 😳😂😂
And how gallant of #Eastenders star @seanmahonactor to step in! pic.twitter.com/xqjm1shK0j
And one of our favourite things were the reactions:
Loving the reaction shots! 👀😁— Today FM (@TodayFM) January 9, 2019
Especially the plea from @MuireannO_C looking straight down the lens: "You know what I meant lads, minds in the gutter!!" 🤣😉#MuireannInAction pic.twitter.com/kp8vkUuorv