This is what happens when you ask the Tattooist to just write complete nonsense on your body.

Turkish Instagram star Naz Mila caused a bit of a stir, not because of her suggestively raunchy Insta posts, but beacuse of a major tat fail.

Apart from the fact that the only font size available was 780 what she meant to say was:

"Only God can judge my mistakes and truths"

Instead she ended up with:

"I can judge a single god with my wrongs and wrongs"

In all fairness they don't seem bothered if you look at her Instagram reveal.

Now, where's that Tattoo Tipp-Ex?