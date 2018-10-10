Never Use Google Translate When Creating Your Tattoo
This is what happens when you ask the Tattooist to just write complete nonsense on your body.
Turkish Instagram star Naz Mila caused a bit of a stir, not because of her suggestively raunchy Insta posts, but beacuse of a major tat fail.
Apart from the fact that the only font size available was 780 what she meant to say was:
"Only God can judge my mistakes and truths"
Instead she ended up with:
"I can judge a single god with my wrongs and wrongs"
In all fairness they don't seem bothered if you look at her Instagram reveal.
Now, where's that Tattoo Tipp-Ex?
