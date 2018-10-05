A new Aldi was recently unveiled in Brighton, England and there was a queue of people waiting for the doors to open.

It was big news in the local press.

They spoke to Luke who was so happy with the new shop.

Like REALLY happy.

When asked by a reporter about why he was queuing he said philosophically, "Life is what you make it but more likely full with inevitable grief."

Whoa, that's heavy didn't expect that dude.

But then he qualifies that with, "If I see an opportunity to jump on the happiness train. I'm going to take it."

The Internet has found a new hero.

Brighton Argus pg4 lead. I implore you to read the quote from excited shopper Luke Jones. pic.twitter.com/6p54GhJMxy — Dinah Hatch (@DinahHatch) October 5, 2018

And the best response ever:

Find yourself someone who looks at you like Luke looks at his local Aldi — Paul Keeley (@drcrouchback) October 5, 2018

Luke reminded us of somebody. Oh yeah: