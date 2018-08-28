Mrs Doyle 'down with this sort of thing'

There's science to making the perfect cup of tea.

As a nation we take pride in how we prepare a cuppa for visitors or colleagues, paying particular attention to the milk/tea ratio.

So you can imagine reddit/ireland user u/hungry4nuns's horror when they discovered this sign hanging in the work kitchen.

What kind of savages do I work with? from r/ireland

We have so many questions, like what happened that led to somebody having to instruct the people they work with to NOT fill a kettle with tea bags and milk?

What would Mrs Doyle think?! 😱

 