Office Sign Reveals Horrific Way People Try To Make Tea
There's science to making the perfect cup of tea.
As a nation we take pride in how we prepare a cuppa for visitors or colleagues, paying particular attention to the milk/tea ratio.
So you can imagine reddit/ireland user u/hungry4nuns's horror when they discovered this sign hanging in the work kitchen.
What kind of savages do I work with? from r/ireland
We have so many questions, like what happened that led to somebody having to instruct the people they work with to NOT fill a kettle with tea bags and milk?
What would Mrs Doyle think?! 😱