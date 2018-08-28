There's science to making the perfect cup of tea.

As a nation we take pride in how we prepare a cuppa for visitors or colleagues, paying particular attention to the milk/tea ratio.

So you can imagine reddit/ireland user u/hungry4nuns's horror when they discovered this sign hanging in the work kitchen.

We have so many questions, like what happened that led to somebody having to instruct the people they work with to NOT fill a kettle with tea bags and milk?

What would Mrs Doyle think?! 😱