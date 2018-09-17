Comedian and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti lit up her Instagram at the weekend when she revealed that her cake eating method.

We've seen the eat only the icing method but not this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Sep 14, 2018 at 9:38pm PDT

And if you think this was big on Insta just check out the reaction on Twitter:

MEANWHILE TRUMP GETS A PASS — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) September 16, 2018

Some fellow maniacs agreed with the method:

Thank you. I hate frosting and we need representation and positive role models!!! — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 15, 2018

Here's a good solution: