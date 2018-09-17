"Let them eat cake..but not like this!"

Comedian and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti lit up her Instagram at the weekend when she revealed that her cake eating method.

We've seen the eat only the icing method but not this:

 
 
 
And if you think this was big on Insta just check out the reaction on Twitter:

Some fellow maniacs agreed with the method:

Here's a good solution: