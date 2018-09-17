Actress Shares Strange Cake Eating Method And Internet Goes Nuts
Comedian and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti lit up her Instagram at the weekend when she revealed that her cake eating method.
We've seen the eat only the icing method but not this:
And if you think this was big on Insta just check out the reaction on Twitter:
MEANWHILE TRUMP GETS A PASS— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) September 16, 2018
Some fellow maniacs agreed with the method:
Thank you. I hate frosting and we need representation and positive role models!!!— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 15, 2018
Here's a good solution:
This is why I’d be a good +1, I only eat the frosting!— Ana Breton (@missbreton) September 15, 2018