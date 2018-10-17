We heart this guy.

A female human gives birth to a ....wait for it....BABY!

I know. I know. Groundbreaking news. 

BBC Newsreader Simon McCoy is there for all of us who are typically underwhelmed when we hear Pippa Middleton has given birth.

He is our spirit animal.

Now, this isn't Simon's first rodeo.

He has a number of instances where he just wears his heart on his sleeve and ain't nothing going to stop him from showing his true feelings.

He also once used an A4 paper pack instead of an iPad:

And he's really trying to move on from it.

Check out his profile pic.

This guy is our hero.