A female human gives birth to a ....wait for it....BABY!

I know. I know. Groundbreaking news.

BBC Newsreader Simon McCoy is there for all of us who are typically underwhelmed when we hear Pippa Middleton has given birth.

He is our spirit animal.

oh my god @BBCSimonMcCoy just announced that Pippa Middleton had given birth and it was PEAK SIMON MCCOY pic.twitter.com/1LSotCJpQV — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) 16 October 2018

Now, this isn't Simon's first rodeo.

He has a number of instances where he just wears his heart on his sleeve and ain't nothing going to stop him from showing his true feelings.

.@BBCSimonMcCoy providing all the enthusiasm this story about surfing dogs deserves. pic.twitter.com/FsG8TOj5iF — Chris Gray (@ChrisGSGray) 7 August 2017

He also once used an A4 paper pack instead of an iPad:

Four years since @BBCSimonMcCoy used a pack of A4 paper instead of an iPad. pic.twitter.com/XI0cyuqU1L — BBC Three (@bbcthree) 19 September 2017

And he's really trying to move on from it.

Check out his profile pic.

This guy is our hero.