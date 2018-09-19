Owner Stunned By What Cat Brings Home
Normally, it's a poor mangled bird or mouse, but not on this occasion.
Police in Bristol in the U.K. were stunned when a concerned cat owner called them to reveal a very strange gift they had brought home.
This is what you call serious cat nip.
Maybe, this feline is looking for a gig as a drug sniffing cat.
(Or this is a double bluff by the owner!!)
Look what the cat dragged in 🐱— ASPolice Ashley (@ASPAshley) September 17, 2018
Great result in St Paul's when a resident's cat brought this in during the night! The owner got a bit of a shock but called us straight away!
If you are worried about drugs or crime in your area you can report anonymously @CrimestoppersUK pic.twitter.com/l8aEHsf8oa