Never mind Kanye at the White House, Dr Dre becoming a Beats Billionaire, Adele's return and REM's demise, saying farewell to David Bowie and Ed Sheeran's galactic takeover.

This is the biggest music news of the last decade.

According to the Lancashire Post, this photograph was spotted by an eagle-eyed reader who was astonished at the likeness.

Was it a sign from the The Beatles bassist about road safety?

The Muireann O Connell show thinks that pothole is the bulb off early Macca or should we say Tar-Macca. Just throw a bass on him and he's ready to tour.

However, the winning comment has to go to Malcolm Wyatt referencing 'A Day In The Life' who said, ".. and there are 10,000 more of those in Blackburn, Lancashire"



Well done Malcolm.

We are big fans of objects that look like famous people.

So, we've compiled a little gallery of our favourites.

Okay, this is an animal but it's too good to leave out: