There is a special type of fear caused by the doorbell ringing out of the blue.

You're not expecting anybody, you're chilling out minding your own business, when the sharp ring of the bell scares the bejaysus out of you.

You automatically think 'That's the TV licence inspector' and the first instinct to hit your body is to duck and cover and wait for them to go away.

People have been taking to Reddit to share their classic TV licence inspector memories from around Ireland back in the day and we couldn't love them more.

This 'Detector Van' tale is incredible: Card

Followed by this disappearing act: Card

And this plan which was slightly flawed:

Card