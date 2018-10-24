Yesterday police in Blackpool posted an image of a thief they were on the hunt for to their Facebook page in an attempt to catch him. The man in question was wanted for stealing a slab of lager from a restaurant on the 20th of September and Blackpool Police were asking for the public's help in identifying him.

But instead of help identifying the real culprit, social media users were quick to point out his resemblance to Friends star, David Schwimmer. One user commented saying:

"When it hasn’t been your day, week, month or even your year."

Comments started flooding in shortly after the image was posted claiming it was Ross Geller who had committed the crime meaning Blackpool Police had to issue a statement confirming it was not Schwimmer who had stolen the booze as he had an airtight alibi:

The post has been shared nearly 65,000 times and has 96,000 comments in less than 24 hours but police are still searching for the actual thief.