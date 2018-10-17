Peter Crouch Trolls Lady Gaga In Hilarious Fashion
The current Stoke City and former England Striker is a joy to follow on Twitter.
His self-deprecating humour is a real strength that he employs at any given opportunity.
A star is born is one of the best films I have seen for such a long time.— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) October 16, 2018
So much so I lent @ladygaga one of my suits pic.twitter.com/NWhPSFOPht
Crouch is no slouch when it comes to owning Twitter. Here's a collection of his finest moments:
ImPECcable 🙈 pic.twitter.com/pTF2VdqcmR— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 6, 2014
He never lets up an opportunity to poke fun at himself and especially his 6ft 7" height:
Congratulations! It was a pleasure sharing your big day with you 👋🏻 x https://t.co/9SmuYgKhIP— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 24, 2018
In relation to his signature celebration move, 'The Robot' :
Calm down I haven’t done it for ages https://t.co/qQhL8GCXdI— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) September 27, 2017
He is gold when it comes to phto ops:
Perhaps I shouldn't stand next to jockeys 😕 pic.twitter.com/c3Ah9c9Pca— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 22, 2015
And possibly one of his very best tall stories.
Summer for me is about time with family . pic.twitter.com/dtft1CZoyl— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 19, 2017