Can we spare a moment for all the Tadhgs, all the Sadhbhs and all the Fíadhs of Ireland.

It's literally impossible to spell these gorgeous Irish names straight off the bat.

It's all the d's and h's and b's - it's far too confusing.

Reddit user Scriosta posted a picture which perfectly describes the struggle we all face when trying to figure out the spelling of tricky Irish names.

These people must have a total nightmare at Starbucks.