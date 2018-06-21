Some of the evictees from Love island made an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain only for the host to lord his septic superior intellect over them.

Mr Smug attempted to humiliate Hayley from Love Island but in the process got his own arse handed to him.

Enjoy.

Does #LoveIsland's Hayley know anything about the Pythagorean theorem? Nope and neither do you @piersmorgan! pic.twitter.com/h3dsS3Aii1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 20, 2018

He's been on a mission recently regards the intellect of those taking part. In fact he admitted to "accidentally" stumbling across the show.