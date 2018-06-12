Players Hit The Deck As Swarm Of Bees Invade Football Pitch
A recent game between Ecuadorian teams Liga de Portoviejo and Manta FC had top be stalled because of a pitch invasion.
However, it wasn't some streaker waving his meat jewels but a huge swarm of bees.
The Tweet reads, "Everybody to the floor! A Bee attack stops play for a few minutes!"
¡TODOS AL SUELO! Ataque de abejas obliga a paralizar unos minutos el Clásico entre @LDUPoficial y @MantaFutbolClub #SerieB #Ecuador pic.twitter.com/Ne0nV9L19T— Paul Ochoa (@theshulman) 9 June 2018