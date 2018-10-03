"This here is what we like to call a 'Poopoo Clock'"

Local news in the US is an absolute goldmine for the left of centre stories that unfortunately never make the major headlines.

And there is nothing better than someone using their own entrepreneurial skills to create their own crap empire.

The enthusiasm this woman has for Moose turds is admirable and inspiring.

I'm off to scour the fields near my house.

Now that story is literally complete sh*t but at least it reminded us of this...