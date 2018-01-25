Presenting: Mwireoin O'Connell Our New Lunchtime Presenter
This month we announced the wonderful (Mwuerieonn?!) will be taking on the Lunchtime slot on Today FM, and we are absolutely thrilled!
There’s only one problem though, nobody has a fecking clue how to pronounce her name!
All week she has been asking her listeners to help her rename her show to help make things a bit easier, and people have come back with some brilliant and hilarious suggestions.
However, nothing beats the Today FM crew trying to say it.