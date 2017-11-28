Royal-watchers are waiting for Kensington Palace to confirm the date of the next royal nuptials following the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement.

St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle is most likely to be where the next royal wedding will take place, with thousands of people expected to attend the celebrations.

Last night a loved up Harry and Meghan gave their first interview since the engagment was announced, revealing Harry had designed the ring to include diamonds from Princess Diana's collection.