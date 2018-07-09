Is this the new BBC kids videobomb!?

Ah, cats. They don't give a feck.

Especially this Professor's cat, Lisio. When his owner was giving an interview live on Dutch telly he probably hoped that he would come across as studious, knowledgable, revered in his field.

Lisio had other ideas.

We love Lisio.

Let's take this opportunity to remind ourselves just how magnificent that BBC kid video was: