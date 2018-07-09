Ah, cats. They don't give a feck.

Especially this Professor's cat, Lisio. When his owner was giving an interview live on Dutch telly he probably hoped that he would come across as studious, knowledgable, revered in his field.

Lisio had other ideas.

We love Lisio.

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H — Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018

Let's take this opportunity to remind ourselves just how magnificent that BBC kid video was: