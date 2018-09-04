Over 50,000 festival-goers descended onto Stradbally over the weekend to take on Electric Picnic 2018.

And Noni, with her pram full of chawclate, was one of them.

The Limerick legend couldn't make it from one corner of the festival to another without being stopped for a selfie and a chat.

From betting on horses to rapping Gangster's Paradise and regretting some questionable Sushi, Noni didn't have a spare minute.

G'wan out out of it Noni Dermot & Dave will chat to you on Thursday if you've finally recovered!