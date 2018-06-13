Navigating the mortifying waters of being a teenager in Ireland was tough.

You spent most of your youth trying to fit in and be cool, you were always stressed about impending exams and adults were constantly asking you what you wanted to be for the rest of your life.

As if all of that wasn't hard enough, you were also trying to master technology in the form of a mobile phone for the first time in your life.

And sometimes, it did not go according to plan, as Today FM's Shauna O'Reilly, who works on the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, reminded us this morning.

We all went bright red just listening to our @grandantor's mortifying story about sending the wrong message to the wrong person in her teenage years 😳but it all worked out in the end!! 💪@DaveTodayFM @DermotTodayFM pic.twitter.com/CYVxKfMeAo — Today FM (@TodayFM) June 13, 2018

We feel for you Shauna but it sounds like this all worked out in the end, Mrs Gormley!