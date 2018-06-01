There's a space on Facebook where people go to sell their stuff called Facebook Marketplace.

Most of the time it's knock-off Gucci and random old tables but every now and then you stumble across something that will stay with you forever.

Take, for example, these Reborn Dolls, spotted for sale in Dublin.

Reborn Dolls may be the most terrifying thing ever created, they're made by artists known as reborners, from manufactured skin.

Imagine waking up, staring into the eyes of one of these 👀

If that's your kind of thing, there are two available in Dublin for €130....