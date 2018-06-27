Radio Tag With Ferg's Hottest Listeners!
You guys are on fire.
No, like literally!
We asked you to play Radio Tag and send us a pic of where you are melting and by God lads ye didn't disappoint. Here's a smidgeen of the hundreds ye sent us.
Enjoy!
Me flaming hair lads!
Walking up the murrough in Wicklow town 26° & listening to Fergal Darcy. What more could I want in life??
Left my car for 30 mins in lahinch today!!! Pk!!!
32 degrees at Junction 14...time for a...
I'm dying Ferg!
Hot hot 🔥 (and if you think Longford is hot...look below...WTF???!!!)
No location given for pic above but we presume it's Mars!
Feelin hot hot hot, at the side of my house Athlone, I swear I’ve Todayfm blaring, no car today... sorry😅
NAILED IT!
Love your show ferg as much as we are loving the sun. Traveling between Nenagh and Limerick. Flame!!!!!🔥🔥 A.M.
Iggy the cat is hiding out in the shade!