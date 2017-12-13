If you love a sneaky 3-in-1 we advise you to stop reading now, because this is more than a little gross.

Dermot & Dave listener Conan sent in this picture of his wife's car and we can't stop staring at it.

Conan's wife was driving to playgroup when she smelt the unmistakable smell of gone-off food.

She dropped the kids off and popped the bonnet and was shocked to be greeted with the sight of a big pile of food stored neatly under the hood of her car.

There was fruit, a chicken ball, noodles and all sorts stored on her engine and Conan quickly realised that rats must be raiding their compost bin and storing the food in their car.

Handy if you ever want five day old Chinese while you're booting down the road.