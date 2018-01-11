This headline reads like you're describing an insane dream you had to your mate.

But it's real, and in some ways more horrifying than even the worst reality TV.

Richard Branson rolled into town yesterday to speak at the Pendulum Summit.

When he had reached the end of his speech Conor McGregor rocked up on stage and Branson told the MMA star the only way he would get the award he was supposed to be giving Conor, would be if McGregor took his top off.

McGregor responded, 'only if you take yours off,' and that, ladies and gentlemen, is how one of the world's richest men and one of Ireland's biggest sports personalities ended up sparring on stage at a conference with no shirts on.

One conference-goer said, 'As soon as the shirts came off, I think everyone shrank in their seats. The mortification level was high.

'I felt like it was realty TV, it was horrific. People paid up to €800 for the event and this spectacle was the so-called ‘highlight’ of the day.'

Catch it in full below.