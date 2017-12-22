It’s that joyous time of the year again. The time that is mostly filled with food, booze and lazing around in your pyjamas.

…and more food.

While all of that is happening, we have lined up a very special Christmas Schedule to keep you company. Trust us, it’s a good’n!

Here is what you have to look forward to...

Sunday 24th of December - Christmas Eve:

You’ll be hearing the much loved voices of Alison Curtis, Phil Cawley, Shelly Gray, and Declan Pierce throughout the day! They’ll be playing your favourite tunes and giving you a chance to wish your loved ones a “Merry Christmas” on air!

As Santa gets closer to dropping off the nations presents we will be airing ‘Christmas Party’ from 8PM. Filled with current and classic Christmas favourites, perfect for playing while you’re doing your last minute gift wrapping or simply chilling by the fire!

Monday 25th of December- Christmas Day (Yaaaay):

Shelly Gray will be up bright and early to give you a great kick start to your Christmas morning while you’re unwrapping presents and already eating selection boxes at 8AM.

The iconic Ian Dempsey and Mario Rosenstock will be bringing you ‘Christmas Brunch’ from 10AM which is bound to be absolutely hilarious. At 12PM our favourite duo, Dermot and Dave will have ‘Dermot and Dave’s Yuletide Special’ which will be a look back at all of the best bits from the show over the year and will feature a LIVE session from the wonderful Ryan Sheridan.

At 2PM Tara Harrison will be taking requests and giving shout-outs and playing absolute bangers. From 5PM we will have Fergal D’Arcy and a special show with a look back at two in-depth interviews with Niall Horan and The Coronas, including previously unheard material from two of the biggest Irish music acts of 2017.

Finally, as you’re heading towards your food coma, at 7PM Orlagh Donnelly will be in with ‘Christmas Chill’ to ease you into a much needed nap!

Tuesday 26th of December – St Stephens Day:

From 8AM Alison Curtis, Phil Cawley and Shelly Gray will be taking the reigns(deer)...ha get it, Reign...deer...Reindeers? (Sorry) to bring you much needed laughs, music and special mentions to loved ones.

Then from 7PM, Shauna from The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show will be bringing you ‘Game of Tunes’ which will take you on a musical journey, from the diner in New Jersey to Orange County, and from a business park in Slough to the Upside Down. This is two hours of the best and biggest hits from your favourite TV series and binge watches of all time, with tracks from Stranger Things, The OC, The Wire, Scrubs, and many more.

This will be followed by the musical wizard that is, Ed Smith, who will be back with Indie Classics for one night only, with ‘Ed’s Songs of Praise Special’. Its a 3 hour special that will be the soundtrack to your Stephens Day from 9PM.

And, there’s more!

Wednesday December 27th: Nadine O’Regan’s best of Songs in the Key of Life, 8PM-9PM

Join Nadine O’Regan as she gives you another chance to hear the wide and varied music tastes of her most engaging guests throughout the year, including song picks from the likes of David Gray, Alison Spittle, Louis Walsh, Paddy Casey, Irvine Welsh, Maia Dunphy and many more.

Thursday December 28th: Pamela Blake presents the best of the Today FM Sessions 2017, 8PM-9PM

A host of Irish and international stars passed through the Today FM studios in 2017, and this is a chance to hear their very best songs recorded exclusively live in Marconi House. Don’t miss performances from the likes of Ed Sheeran, JP Cooper, Gavin James, Mundy, Otherkin, Kodaline, and many more.

Friday December 29th: Fake News? Kim Buckley’s 2017, 8PM-9PM

A light-hearted look back at the off-beat news stories from 2017, from wacky world events and global crazes, to quirky local incidents that captured people’s imagination. Presented and produced by Kim Buckley from the Today FM newsroom.

Sunday December 31st: Declan Pierce presents the Today FM Top 40 of 2017, 4pm – 7pm

Compiled from sales and downloads, radio airplay, and listener requests, this is an unmissable three hour celebration of the biggest hit music of 2017.

If you’re in need of some Christmas goodness right now we also have the wonderful Joe Donnellys ‘Tins and Tunes’ Christmas Special ready and waiting for you.

Joe’s Christmas Playlist

In this episode of Tins and Tunes, Joe subverts his own formula by reviewing a playlist and not an album. What an evil genius. He talks us through his much-loved Christmas Playlist on Spotify, which includes artists such as Tracy Thorn, Low, Bing Crosby, Bob Dylan, Otis Redding, Chuck Berry, and lots more.

Listen in here

Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals!