He doesn't do the teary-eyed sentimentality of Dunphy.

He'll never be the giddy child, that is Ian Wright.

He only ever does Roy Keane.

No Fecks Given.

And that's why we love him.

"Kill me already!"

This brilliant Tweet pretty much nailed it.

Roy Keane is the sober guy at a party who is getting pretty fed up with his drunk mates. pic.twitter.com/xUqfUVgB4z — Bennettron (@Bennettron) June 20, 2018

He got a buzz out of Wrighty here though: LOOK AT HIS LIDDLE FACE!!!