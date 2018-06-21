Just look into his soul right here...

He doesn't do the teary-eyed sentimentality of Dunphy.

He'll never be the giddy child, that is Ian Wright.

He only ever does Roy Keane.

No Fecks Given.

And that's why we love him.

 "Kill me already!"

This brilliant Tweet pretty much nailed it.

He got a buzz out of Wrighty here though: LOOK AT HIS LIDDLE FACE!!!