Roy Keane's Reactions To His Fellow Pundits Last Night Were Priceless
He doesn't do the teary-eyed sentimentality of Dunphy.
He'll never be the giddy child, that is Ian Wright.
He only ever does Roy Keane.
No Fecks Given.
And that's why we love him.
"Kill me already!"
This brilliant Tweet pretty much nailed it.
Roy Keane is the sober guy at a party who is getting pretty fed up with his drunk mates. pic.twitter.com/xUqfUVgB4z— Bennettron (@Bennettron) June 20, 2018
He got a buzz out of Wrighty here though: LOOK AT HIS LIDDLE FACE!!!
Ian Wright: "what's he [Southgate] doing in the woods?" Even Keano liked that one!! 😂 #WorldCup18 #itv pic.twitter.com/yO8stiT85Y— John Kelly (@SuperJK10) June 20, 2018