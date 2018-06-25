Paul Hollywood might even give them a handshake.

Grab a slice of the greatest footballer in the world (relax Ronaldo fans..he doesn't have a cake in his honour).

This confectionery masterpiece was made to celebrate the Argentinian's 31st birthday.

The town of Bronnitsy, where the team are based got together and over a week of intense Bake Off brilliance made this full size cake. It weighs weights 132lbs (that's roughly nine and a half stone of cáca milis)

Juts check out the little fella goose-stepping away with his slice of the ball delighted with himself!