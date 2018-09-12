This story has all the elements to warm your cockles like a nice cup of joe.

A Toronto coffee shop called 'Grinder Coffee' brewed up a throwaway ten day campaign to get Ryan Gosling to drink at their little cafe just for the craic.

They knew he's be in town for the Toronto Film Festival but these superstars have ridiculous schedules and will never have the time to show up.

They had a cardboard cutout and displayed him for the last week.

Patrons pictured themselves drinking alongside the Hollywood star:

Day 4 of #ryanneedsgrinder .Real @RyanGosling meet Grinder Ryan. Think of the fun you could have taking selfies with a selfie. If you do you get to be entered into our contest. @idriselba didn't get that treatment #YYZ #TIFF #welovethis pic.twitter.com/8tvUK1c0yq — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 6, 2018

Even putting the hunk to bed at one stage:

At one point they even sent him directions:

Day 9 of our #ryanneedsgrinder campaign. Perhaps you are lost? Do you need us to call you an #Uber ? You can pay us back when you get here. It only takes 18min to get here so no excuses now. #ryangosling #Toronto #tiff #coffee #gerrardstreeteast #tdot pic.twitter.com/hysK2ZrbF1 — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 11, 2018

Well, The Gosling heard about the campaign and guess what:

And this happened... #ryanneedsgrinder worked. The man himself showed up. What a good sport, a well brought up Canadian boy. We truly appreciate Ryan taking the time the time to visit us during #tiff. Take that @idriselba your loss. pic.twitter.com/8rMMWOs32J — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 11, 2018

Man, that lad is sound. What a complete ledge. And look at the face on the owner Joelle Murray. It was worth it just to see the joy.