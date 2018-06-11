Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds released a video of him being interviewed by his twin brother.

In an abrasive exchange, his reclusive sibling Gordon trolls his brother with some jibes about his celebrity lifestyle and recent foray into flogging gin.

It already caught the attention of Reynold's own wife Blake Lively, who confessed on Instagram she has the hots for Gordon:

Here's the infamous ginterview or should I say...twinterview. Whichever you like, you take, that's fine.