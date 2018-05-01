The new season of 13 Reasons Why will be on Netflix later this month.

The streaming service has confirmed that Season 2 will be available to view from Friday 18th May.

This season picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.

However, a series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

Take a look at the new trailer: