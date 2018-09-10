This is an eye opener.

It was a match that made international headlines for Serena William's outburst to Umpire Carlos Ramos.

As pointed out by fellow Umpire Richard Ings the man on the receiving end of the rage earned about the same for his entire days work as Serena earned per second.

He got $450. She got $1.8 million.

For such a responsible role it seems absolutely paltry by comparison.

That's another subject that definitely needs debating. 

Ings himself wrote a piece in The Sydney Morning Herald actually calling for Williams to apologise to Ramos.