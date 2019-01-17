This Taiwanese woman was stopped for walking awkwardly.

There was a reason why she was conducting the John Wayne slow shuffle.

Here's a headline you don't expect to see every day.

We've heard of ants in the pants but this is ridiculous.

Taiwanese woman caught smuggling 24 gerbils under skirt https://t.co/kmaEc450B5 pic.twitter.com/KMdAmj93hU — Taiwan News (@TaiwanNews886) January 14, 2019

After inspecting her overly huge skirt, officials found that she was wearing tights with 24 live gerbils wrapped in pantyhose and strapped to them.

The woman was charged with violating the Infectious Animal Disease Prevention and Control Act.

Unfortunately by law they all had to be euthanised.

Which is a sad note to end on so here's a gerbil very much alive and wearing a helmet.

Awwwwwww...