Let's call a spade a spade, or in this case - a shed, a shed.

It's tough out there for renters, they are facing skyrocketing prices and fierce competition while on the hunt for a place to live.

Property website Daft.ie is usually the first port of call for someone who is searching for accommodation.

This is where we spotted this ad, for a shed up for rent in Longford.

Described as a 'beautiful bespoke chalet' in a 'in a quiet setting,' this 'property' is up for rent for €100 a week.

€400 a month for a shed in Longford? What is happening lads.