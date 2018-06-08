There was something special about breaking open a box of fresh Crayola crayons back in the day.

That waxy smell, those perfectly aligned uniformed tips and the bright colours just calling out to be used.

Then we all had to grow up, and now the only thing we colour in are our eyes on a night out.

But what if there was a way to combine the two - being an adult and continuing out nostalgic love affair with crayons?

Well stop the lights lads because the online shopping giant ASOS is here to make all our hybrid dreams come true.

Behold the Crayola make up range.

This collection is made up of face crayons that can be used on the eyes, lips and face, colour changing lipsticks (be still my five year old beating heart), eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, coloured mascara and even a makeup brush kit, which comes in a pencil case.

The entire collection is vegan and prices range from £9 - £25.