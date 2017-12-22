There's nothing better in this world than a news blooper.

There is something very satisfying about watching a poor reporter or broadcaster trying to deliver the news while chaos breaks out all around them.

It's also impossible not to laugh when they get struck by a fit of the giggles live on air and they desperately try to keep it together but fail.

This year there were some amazing news bloopers, most famously the BBC interview which was interrupted by some adorable children.

Sit back, grab a cuppa and enjoy the best of the news bloopers from 2017.