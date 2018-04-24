Snake Massage Is The Latest Therapy Trend
Well, I suppose Saint Patrick wouldn't be impressed.
Apparently, the snakes help tone the vagus nerve which is the one responsible for releasing feel good stress relieving hormones like oxytocin.
Presumably, if you are terrified of slithery creatures then it will help release the bowel nerve.
The greatest part of this video is the massage therapist.
Amazing.
Check this out:
This snake massage is meant to relax you...or frighten you 🐍 pic.twitter.com/wYVcXbbyGR— INSIDER (@thisisinsider) April 20, 2018