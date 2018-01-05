There was a massive reaction to Derry Girls, which aired on Channel 4 last night.

The brilliant new show follows the lives four teenagers living in Derry during the troubles.

Channel 4 cleverly issued a 'Derry Girls glossary' ahead of the show's release for viewers who may not be familiar with the sometimes quirky vernacular which peppers the script.

Some of our favourite explanations of words included:

Boke: Vomit

Cack attack: A state of extreme nervousness “I’m having a complete Cack attack”

Dicko: A general insult

Hi: A sound placed at the end of almost any sentence for no particularly reason e.g. “No problem hi'

Lurred: Absolutely delighted

Shite the tights: Someone of a nervous disposition.

Joe Donnelly, who has been filling in for Dermot & Dave all week, wanted to know what other excellent slang words are used around the country and you lot did not disappoint!

Kev from Dublin texted, 'When I was growing up in Dublin the saying 'have you any odds on you?' meant 'have you any money on you?' Now I say it to my Westmeath breathern and they look at me as if I'm odd!!'

We were told that in Limerick runners are commonly referred to as “tackies”! They call them tackies in South Africa too and rumour has it that the term travelled to Limerick with an Irish priest who returned home from serving in South Africa and would commonly speak of them in his masses!

While in Kilkenny the phrase ‘the real alley daley’ is used if something is the perfect fit or perfect job.

A Skeet is a fine thing in Wexford. A shift is a snog. Put them together and it's 'quare desh n deadly boy! (Which means brilliant)

A lot of people use the word Struttles which is another way of saying idiot in Laois.

And in Derry 'scunnered' means totally fed up.

We are a nation of poets lads!

