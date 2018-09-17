Someone Has Invented Flip-Flop Socks And They're As Horrendous As You'd Expect
What in the name of Jebus are these yokes?
If you're one of those people who insist on wearing socks with your sandals, looking like a Priest on holidays then these are for you!
And there's more. Some even come with ribbons. Eeeeek:
Now, if these are your thing you can even order your own colour and design.
However, when we look at these socks we can't help going back into the deep recesses of the RTE vault and thinking about this guy: