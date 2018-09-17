What in the name of Jebus are these yokes?

If you're one of those people who insist on wearing socks with your sandals, looking like a Priest on holidays then these are for you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Järbo Garn (@jarbogarn) on Jun 27, 2018 at 10:10pm PDT

And there's more. Some even come with ribbons. Eeeeek:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrissy Allison (@offthehookbychrissy) on Aug 30, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Now, if these are your thing you can even order your own colour and design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrissy Allison (@offthehookbychrissy) on Aug 30, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

However, when we look at these socks we can't help going back into the deep recesses of the RTE vault and thinking about this guy: