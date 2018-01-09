Last night the 9 o'clock news on RTE welcomed Brian O'Donovan as their new Washington correspondent following Catriona Perry's departure from the role.

However it wasn't all plain sailing for poor aul Brian when he joined Sharon Ní Bheolain for a live report.

As soon as he started speaking the graphics behind Brian changed to the Netflix menu and then cut to black as tech operators furiously scrambled to fix the issue.

Eagle-eyed viewer and sports broadcaster Darren Cleary managed to catch the moment and shared it for us all to enjoy.

When you’ve to do a live report on @rtenews but someone wants to use the laptop to watch Netflix @BrianOD_News pic.twitter.com/X68WqGKLAR — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) January 8, 2018

Sharon remained a total professional and simply apologised for the technical issues and moved on.

Rock star.