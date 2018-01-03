Time waits for no man, or so the saying goes.

And one particular café in Donegal doesn't seem to take strict opening hours very seriously, as this amazing picture proves.

Snapped by Rachel Ryan, who was visiting the gorgeous Marble Hill in Donegal, the screen grab shows what could possibly be the most laid back opening hours sign ever created.

Our favourite part has to be, 'On some days we're not here at all, but lately we've been here a lot, unless we're not here.'

Ironically, they were in fact closed when Rachel paid them a visit, but maybe they'll be open if you swing by, then again, maybe they wont.

Who knows.