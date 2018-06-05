Donegal is mad for the stuff

Forget Coca Cola, forget Pepsi, Ireland has it's own sugary alternative and it's called McDaids Football Special.

Described by one Donegal native as 'literally the nicest drink you've ever tasted' it's not readily available outside of Donegal.

Maybe it's just us, but we've never even heard of the stuff!

However people have been taking to Twitter over the years to declare their love of Football Special.

The description on the back of the bottle alone tells us of the origin of this mystery drink.

So next time you're in Donegal, grab yourself a bottle of Ireland's quirkiest-named drink and you too 'can watch the magic unfold as you pour the winning taste of Football Special.'