Forget Coca Cola, forget Pepsi, Ireland has it's own sugary alternative and it's called McDaids Football Special.

Described by one Donegal native as 'literally the nicest drink you've ever tasted' it's not readily available outside of Donegal.

Maybe it's just us, but we've never even heard of the stuff!

However people have been taking to Twitter over the years to declare their love of Football Special.

Mcdaids football special, delicious alternative to Zionist cola. pic.twitter.com/3c3k3OMdFI — Ciarán Cunningham (@BCRI1) May 18, 2018

The things I'd do for a McDaids Football Special right now. — Connor McConnell (@ConnorMcConnel1) June 2, 2018

"McDaids Football Special. Donegal is my kind of place" — Ronan Delaney (@delexical) June 24, 2017

The description on the back of the bottle alone tells us of the origin of this mystery drink.

So next time you're in Donegal, grab yourself a bottle of Ireland's quirkiest-named drink and you too 'can watch the magic unfold as you pour the winning taste of Football Special.'